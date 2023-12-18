U.S. Senator Says He’s “Never Been More Worried About a 9/11” After FBI Warning

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has been strongly supportive of the Biden Administration’s backing of Israel and Ukraine, characterizing each fight as distinct and uniquely important. Yet as public pressure builds on Congress and especially — though not exclusively — on its GOP members to change the dynamic at the U.S.-Mexico border, Graham, too, has begun to condition his support for Israel and Ukraine on action at the border.

Citing a common accusation by progressives that a more restrictive border policy is an exercise in race-based prejudice rather than a practical necessity, Graham calls the charge ridiculous. “You see from Mr. Castro, Congressman Castro, that attitude here,” Graham says, “[that] anybody who wants to secure the border is a racist — that’s BS.”

That's BS. pic.twitter.com/KptefqYVHJ — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 17, 2023

Graham refers to Texas Democrat Joaquin Castro‘s assertion that the country is facing “the most restrictive anti-immigrant proposals in many generations.” (Perhaps interestingly, Castro represents the San Antonio area on the Rio Grande, while Graham’s South Carolina has no border with a foreign nation.)

The MAGA appetite for fearmongering and demonizing immigrants won't be satisfied even if Republicans get their extreme immigration plans passed.@POTUS and Senate Democrats need to reject any supplemental package that trades anti-immigrant policy for war funding. pic.twitter.com/8SHCQJg2BC — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) December 15, 2023

The Senator’s linking of border policy changes and funding with Ukraine and Israel funding isn’t for Graham, as it is for many MAGA Republicans, chiefly a political bargain to get the border changes implemented. For Graham, including the border — important enough in itself — also helps pave the avenue to get funds for Ukraine to fight Putin, a conflict Graham, unlike his MAGA counterparts, sees as equally threatening to American national security.

Without Ukraine aid, “it would be a national security nightmare for Europe” that would impact the U.S., while also giving China the greenlight to invade Taiwan. And if Israel isn’t given what it needs to combat Hamas, Graham warns, “God help us all.”

The border? “Our border is a national security nightmare. They chose bad policies,” Graham says, “it’s bit ’em in the a**. We’re not going to continue these stupid policies. We’re going to change them.”

The border, for Graham, isn’t just the problem of Latin American migrants needing shelter and costing taxpayers money to house and support. It’s about the more dangerous potential of jihadist gaining entry as America’s support of Israel makes it increasingly a target of jihadist sentiment in the wake of October 7.

“Jihadist groups want to attack us because we’re helping Israel,” Graham says, “I’ve never been more worried about a 9/11 than I am now.” Graham attributes the heightened threat level to warnings issued by FBI Director Christopher Wray.