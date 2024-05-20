Trump’s Lawyer “Made a Mistake, He Had to Correct” Says Fmr. Asst. US Attorney

Andrew Weissmann, former Assistant United States Attorney (1991-2002) who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert Mueller‘s Special Counsel’s Office during the Trump administration, is attending the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump in New York. Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Today on Day 19 of the Trump trial, Weissmann wrote of Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche: “Blanche made a mistake, he had to correct, that Cohen/DA ‘leaked’ the Trump indictment, when in fact the indictment had been unsealed and made public by the court. No one accused him of lying, he simply made a mistake. The Cohen mistake re the 10/24 call was nothing different– it wasn’t even that important a call compared with so many other pieces of evidence.”

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen (who was co-counsel for the House during the first impeachment of Trump in 2020) agreed and replied to Weissmann, “SUCH a good point.”

Before breaking for lunch, Weissmann wrote: “BREAKING: woah: prosecution has a photo that shows on 10/24 Trump WAS INDEED with Schiller just minutes before the call Cohen said he had with both of them! Which Blanche had sought to refute.”

Former prosecutor Ron Filipkowski noted another move by Blanche that he considered a misstep, writing: “As Trump continued to dose off during the testimony, Blanche ended his cross making the mistake of asking Cohen whether a Trump conviction would personally benefit him. Cohen surprised him and elicited laughter when he answered the opposite.”