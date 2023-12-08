Jeb Bush Says White House Interns Should Be Fired Over “Stupid Demands”

NBC News reported that a group of more than 40 interns working in the White House and other executive branches presented a letter to President Joe Biden (and Vice President Kamala Harris) complaining that the POTUS has “ignored” the “pleas of the American people” on the Israel-Hamas war and demanding a ceasefire.

The letter includes the sentence: “We are not the decision makers of today, but we aspire to be the leaders of tomorrow, and we will never forget how the pleas of the American people have been heard and thus far, ignored.” The future leaders did not sign their names.

Political pundits including Guy Benson of Fox News reacted by writing: “the absolute gall and hubris (and cowardice, due to the anonymity) of INTERNS lecturing the president under whom they’re serving…plus, the ceasefire they ‘demand’ was broken by Hamas.”

The interns should be fired. I am certain there would be a long line of young people happy to serve in the White House free of stupid demands. https://t.co/ocaOneEaSM — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 6, 2023

Former Florida governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush (son of President George H.W. Bush and brother of President George W. Bush) replied: “The interns should be fired. I am certain there would be a long line of young people happy to serve in the White House free of stupid demands.”