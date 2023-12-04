Attorney Marc Elias Fires Back At Arizona Judge “Ghostwriting” Accusation

Rachel Alexander, a conservative reporter for the Arizona Sun Times, describes herself on the social media platform X as a “former gun mag editor” and a “recovering election lawyer and prosecutor.”

In a recent article, ‘Far-Left’ Maricopa County Judge ‘Predictably’ Refuses to Allow Kari Lake to Inspect Ballot Affidavit Envelopes (December 1, 2023), Alexander details the ruling of Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah who denied Kari Lake’s special action request “to inspect the ballot affidavit envelopes, or the electronic images of those envelopes, from Maricopa County’s 2022 general election.” (Lake lost the election to Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs.)

Alexander wrote on X: “I’m sure I will get slammed for saying this, but knowledgeable people are telling me they think Marc Elias wrote the judge’s opinion. Yeah yeah yeah I realize that would be unethical, and you shouldn’t accuse judges of doing unethical things (thank goodness I’m not a licensed attorney or they’d come after me using that bogus rule that violates the First Amendment – not allowing attorneys to criticize judges), but I’m a reporter and I’m just letting people know what some top attorneys are telling me.”

Marc Elias is the Democratic Party election lawyer who in 2020 and 2021 oversaw the state-by-state response to lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign contesting the 2020 presidential election results.

You are nuts. Get yourself some help, really. https://t.co/ZKOxRC3br0 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 2, 2023

Alexander also suggested hiring “a handwriting analyst (not the physical writing, but the style of words), to compare some of these election fraud denying judges’ opinions to writings by Marc Elias and other key left wing operative attorneys.”

I keep saying we need a handwriting analyst (not the physical writing, but the style of words), to compare some of these election fraud denying judges’ opinions to writings by Marc Elias and other key left wing operative attorneys. https://t.co/2z4pvzu9e4 — Rachel Alexander (@Rach_IC) December 2, 2023

Elias, encountering the accusation, replied to Alexander: “You are nuts. Get yourself some help, really.”

A journalist doesn’t reveal their sources. But I personally don’t think Elias ghostwrote the opinion because it was so poorly written. I’ll give him that. https://t.co/ASjKtuoZIZ — Rachel Alexander (@Rach_IC) December 2, 2023

When Alexander was asked on X to “Name one, just one, of these ‘knowledgeable people.'” Alexander seemed to backtrack a bit and replied: “A journalist doesn’t reveal their sources. But I personally don’t think Elias ghostwrote the opinion because it was so poorly written. I’ll give him that.”