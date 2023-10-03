Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Curves In Double Slit Dress, Gladiator Stilettos

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari (Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, Very Cavallari) has been busy this year promoting her fashion accessory line Uncommon James and her podcast Let’s Be Honest, which has a heavy focus on relationships & dating.

And when not promoting her own brand, the single working mom of three also finds time to strike a pose — often in lingerie (above) or a bikini (below).

With the stunning photos below, of Cavallari flaunting her curves in a white hot strapless dress with double slits and a pair of Gladiator stilettos, Cavallari reports that she was a presenter at the People’s Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. She captioned the photo: “I’m just as surprised as you that they asked me to present” with a laughing crying emoji.

Cavallari’s fans are going wild over the look. One male admirer replied: “They picked the right woman” with a red heart emoji. And a die-hard Laguna Beach fan replied: “Literally giving ‘black and white affair’ party back in Laguna. You’re the only one who showed up wearing white lol I love it.”

Cavallari’s best friend and hair stylist Justin Anderson approved of the look too but was hoping for more of a performance from her. He replied: “what’s a Nashville party without the Cavallari though man? I wanted you to like drop an f bomb or something spice it up on live tv.”