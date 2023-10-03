Musician Paris Jackson, daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, is turning heads in Paris during the City of Light’s famous Fashion Week. Jackson attended the show of designer Stella McCartney (daughter of Paul McCartney, who collaborated with Michael Jackson on the hit song ‘Ebony & Ivory’) and wore one of McCartney’s new mini dresses, which emphasized Jackson’s long lean legs.

Swipe the photos below to see Jackson and McCartney.

Slide #4 shows Jackson with world-renowned artist Jeff Koons (smiling in the blue suit), who is also connected to Jackson’s late father.

One of Koons’s most famous sculptures, Michael Jackson and Bubbles, depicted Jackson with his pet chimpanzee Bubbles, wearing matching white and gold outfits. The 1988 porcelain sculpture (42 x 70.5 x 32.5 in) was a part of Koons’s Banality series.

Koons spoke about the Michael Jackson and Bubbles sculpture with the San Francisco Museum of Art and said: “I wanted to create him in a very god-like icon manner. But I always liked the radicality of Michael Jackson; that he would do absolutely anything that was necessary to be able to communicate with people.”

Note: Michael Jackson and Bubbles is currently at the contemporary art museum The Broad Museum located in Downtown Los Angeles.