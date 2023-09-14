Women For Trump Co-Founder Trolls Nancy Pelosi With Botox Jab

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that she’ll run for reelection in 2024 for her San Francisco-area House seat. While interviewed on CNN, Anderson Cooper asked Pelosi if she thinks Vice President Kamala Harris is the best running mate for President Biden as he runs for his second term. Pelosi didn’t provide a straightforward “yes” and instead replied “She’s the Vice President of the United States,” which gave Republicans fuel for fire.

When MAGA supporter Amy Kremer, co-founder of the MAGA organizations Women for America First and Women for Trump, amplified the Pelosi clip on X (below), she took an additional jab at Pelosi based on her physical appearance and captioned it: “Don’t do Botox, people.”

[Note: Women for America First hosted a Stop the Steal rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6 which preceded the storming of the U.S. Capitol.]

Kremer notably isn’t always doing Trump’s bidding. In June 2022, after Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) lost to Katie Britt in the Alabama GOP Senate primary, Kremer spoke out against former President Donald Trump, who initially endorsed Brooks in the race but then backed Britt. Kremer said: “Donald Trump is disconnected from the base.” She added, “We were here long before President Trump came along, and we’re going to be here long afterward.”

But that was last year. Kremer has made it known that she currently supports Trump as he runs for a second term in the White House.

It’s time to VACATE THE CHAIR pic.twitter.com/yFbCGYyHkV — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 12, 2023

Kremer — and Women for American First — is also campaigning to vacate the seat of the current Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy. Kremer says McCarthy’s attempt to impeach Biden now is “too little, too late,” and often thanks Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for holding McCarthy “accountable.”