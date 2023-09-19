Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

U.S. Ambassador Parties With Macklemore, ‘We Couldn’t Stay In Our Seats!’

by in Daily Edition | September 19, 2023

U.S. Ambassador Amy Gutmann

Ambassador Amy Gutmann, photo: United States Department of State, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

After serving as president of the University of Pennsylvania for 18 years (the longest term in the history of the Ivy League school), Amy Gutmann was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Germany. In 2022, the U.S. Senate confirmed her nomination.

Last week, Ambassador Gutmann attended the first-ever Invictus Games in Germany where, according to Gutmann, American rapper and singer Macklemore “got the party started.”

With the photos and video below, Gutmann reports: “We couldn’t stay in our seats!” and thanked Macklemore “for your support for wounded service members from around the world.”

As seen above and below, U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and NASA Administrator and former U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL, 2001-2019) attended the Invictus Games with Gutmann and posed for photos with Macklemore.

Note: The Invictus Games in Germany, which was held in Dusseldorf, was sponsored by American aircraft company Boeing.