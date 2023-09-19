U.S. Ambassador Parties With Macklemore, ‘We Couldn’t Stay In Our Seats!’

After serving as president of the University of Pennsylvania for 18 years (the longest term in the history of the Ivy League school), Amy Gutmann was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Germany. In 2022, the U.S. Senate confirmed her nomination.

Last week, Ambassador Gutmann attended the first-ever Invictus Games in Germany where, according to Gutmann, American rapper and singer Macklemore “got the party started.”

With the photos and video below, Gutmann reports: “We couldn’t stay in our seats!” and thanked Macklemore “for your support for wounded service members from around the world.”

Macklemore getting the party started at @InvictusGamesDE! We couldn’t stay in our seats! Thank you, @Macklemore for your support for wounded service members from around the world. Photos by Ulf Büschleb. pic.twitter.com/PkW93VjoAq — Ambassador Amy Gutmann (@USAmbGermany) September 12, 2023

As seen above and below, U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and NASA Administrator and former U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL, 2001-2019) attended the Invictus Games with Gutmann and posed for photos with Macklemore.

As the #InvictusGames2023 close today, I reflect on the athletes I met, their families & their recovery journeys. Inspiring!

📸1: Ukrainians support Team Ukraine

📸2: Travis Wyatt injured from concussive blasts during the USS Bonhomme Richard fire.

📸3: Garrett Kuwada & family. pic.twitter.com/11twiBv9aw — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro (@SECNAV) September 16, 2023

Note: The Invictus Games in Germany, which was held in Dusseldorf, was sponsored by American aircraft company Boeing.