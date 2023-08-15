Heidi Klum Shimmies in Corset Crop Top, Thong String Pants

When not judging contestants on America’s Got Talent with music producer Simon Cowell, actress Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) and stand-up comedian Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews, German-born supermodel Heidi Klum is vacationing this summer with her family in Europe.

As seen above, Klum is spending a lot of time walking the romantic streets of Capri, Italy with her husband (rock star Tom Kaulitz) and her children, in a number of fashion-forward ensembles including a braless white slip dress with black lace. Above, Klum and her mother, Erna Klum, stop and pose at a street market selling fresh fruit and vegetables.

Above, flaunting a black corset crop top with a pair of low-riding pants featuring a thong-like string, Klum continues to sightsee during the day and night. Swipe to see her shimmy in that provocative lacy suit.

And when not walking the streets of Capri, Klum and family are at the beach, as seen in the pics above.

