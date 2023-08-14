Kane Brown Wears Pink Bathing Suit To Match Wife, Daughters — ‘Cutest Family’

When not on stage or in the studio, country music star Kane Brown spends time with his wife of four years, Katelyn Brown, and their two daughters. When Katelyn shared the family photo below from their summer vacation at the beach, she captioned the series: “had the most special week with family.”

Fans of the Browns are going wild over the photos. As one replied: “Kingsley is your mini and Kodi is Kane’s mini! Adorable kids.” Many are asking where they can get the girls’ swimsuits. Swimwear design label Moon + Mila is behind the girls’ one-shoulder “Bubblegum Paradise” swimsuits.

Reality TV star and influencer Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, are fans of the brand, too, see above.

Get ready to see more of Mr. and Mrs. Brown: they continue to perform their duet ‘Thank God’ (from Kane’s 2022 album, Different Man) on Kane’s current tour, Drunk Or Dreamin’ Tour, which ends on September 8, 2023.

Get ready to see more of Kane: he will be honored at the 2023 ‘Academy of Country Music Honors’ ceremony on August 23, at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The TV special will air on Fox on Monday, September 18 at 8 pm ET. Chris Stapleton, Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter, K.T. Oslin, and Tim McGraw are also being honored at the 16th annual event.