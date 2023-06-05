Donald Trump Jr. Taunts Ron DeSantis With His Own Words “Trump 2024”

Donald Trump Jr. shared a well-constructed video mashup of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis praising former President Donald Trump, and the content makes such a compelling statement about DeSantis’s advocacy that Trump Jr. doesn’t even bother to comment on it.

Except to repeat what he implies DeSantis is de facto endorsing: “Trump 2024.” The video appears to originate with Jason Miller, Senior Donald Trump advisor.

The video features DeSantis praising Trump for his success in appointing judges to SCOTUS and lower federal courts. He is also shown calling Trump a “master negotiator” and a “strong horse” who “kept his word.”

For good measure, DeSantis backs Trump’s useful claim of victimization by a media that holds an “anti-Trump” bias, which allows Trump to escape accountability by calling his accusers corrupt.

It’s a very helpful piece of content for Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Reception of Trump Jr.’s taunt, however, has been mixed, with DeSantis supporters replying that a similar video featuring Trump praising the Florida governor could easily be compiled. “I could post an equally long video of Trump singing DeSantis’s praises as well,” writes one commenter.

Another objection is that DeSantis hasn’t meadsurably changed his tune — he still praises Trump for those things he mentions in the video. Yet DeSantis suggests that, his praise notwithstanding, there remains room for improvement in the GOP ranks which his candidacy, he hopes, offers the electorate.

One commenter writing in this vein says: “The thing is DeSantis is not saying he did not say those things. So I’m not sure what’s the point here, unless this is seeking a DeSantis validation for Trump, is that what it is?”