‘Superman & Lois’ Star Elizabeth Tulloch Stuns in Sheer Top Dress, Stilettos

On the Season 3 premiere episode of Superman & Lois, ‘Closer,’ while a deadly foe disrupts the peace, threatening to change the Kent family forever, the Kent boys (Jordan and Jonathan) “find themselves being pulled in opposite directions.” Watch the exciting trailer in which Lois reveals to Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) that she might be pregnant.

While promoting the upcoming new season, actress Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) is turning heads on the red carpet, as seen below in a red lace and fringe dress by Maison Yeya with matching stilettos by famous shoe designer Christian Louboutin.

Back in her trailer, Tulloch revealed to fans that she picked out the eyeglass frames below “because they reminded me of Margot Kidder’s in this photo.” Swipe to see the “original” Lois Lane, the late Margot Kidder, in the Superman film franchise with Christopher Reeves.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on CW, right before Gotham Knights at 9 pm.