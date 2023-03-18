Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Disses Tom Sandoval Affair, ‘Vanderdump’

Kathryn Dennis was a star on the Bravo reality TV series Southern Charm which is set in Charleston, South Carolina (she didn’t return for the current Season 9).

Tom Sandoval stars on Bravo’s other reality TV series about attractive young people who publicly share their struggles regarding personal relationships between each other, Vanderpump Rules, which is set in Los Angeles.

Sandoval recently made news (Page Six, Entertainment Weekly, People, Us) for admitting to and apologizing (on Instagram) for having an affair with his co-star Raquel Leviss while in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, co-star Ariana Madix. Even CNN reported on “the cheating scandal.”

After a two month hiatus on Instagram, Dennis shared the photo above and wrote: “Have seen enough tom/raq posts to last a lifetime so I wanted to add something unexpected to your grid..a post from yours truly 🤟 also, Tom/raq sounds like train wreck or is that just Freud slippin again ~~Rip. #vanderdump“

Many of Dennis’s fans admire her post. As one replied: “Thank you Queen K – taking it back to the golden days of Bravo 🙌🏼 I miss those days.”