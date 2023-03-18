Keshia Knight Pulliam Shares Baby #2 Gender Reveal Photo, ‘Tyler Perry Movie Come True’

In the new Lifetime movie The Hillsdale Adoption Scam, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam plays the protagonist, Bethany. While struggling to have more children, Bethany and her husband Terrence (Michael Strickland) meet a pregnant woman named Georgia (Danika Frederick). Bethany initially believes their meeting was serendipitous “but secrets are revealed as the pregnancy progresses.”

In real life, Knight Pulliam, who is known for her roles as Ruby Huxtable on The Cosby Show and Miranda on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, is expecting her second child.

In December 2022, she and her real life husband of one year, actor Brad James (Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse), announced that they are expecting their first child together. (Knight Pulliam has a daughter with her ex-husband Ed Hartwell.)

When fans saw the power couple’s wedding photos (see above) more than one left comments including, “Her life if like a real life Tyler Perry movie,” and “A romantic Tyler Perry movie come true.”

When Knight Pulliam shared the adorable group photo below from their gender reveal party, she made it known that they’re having a boy.

Knight Pulliam’s fans and famous friends including MC Lyte and Ludacris are showering her with compliments and congratulatory messages.

The Hillsdale Adoption Scam premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, March 18 at 8 pm ET.