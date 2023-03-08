Liz Cheney Says MAGA Insiders Who ‘Hid’ Must Be ‘Confronted’ In New Jan 6 Hearings

Former US Senator Liz Cheney didn’t go MAGA enough to hold onto her seat in Congress, and much of the pressure against her emanated from the GOP base displeased by her role on the January 6 Committee which investigated the January 6 Capitol breach. The events of January 6 are back in the headlines this week as Fox News’s Tucker Carlson tries to reframe the narrative of the attack, using footage delivered exclusively to him by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

Carlson’s effort has infuriated Democrats — and some Republicans. But many on the MAGA right calling for a new set of hearings as a result, believing that new hearings on the events of that day will reach different conclusions.

If @HouseGOP wants new Jan 6 hearings, bring it on. Let’s replay every witness & all the evidence from last year. But this time, those members who sought pardons and/or hid from subpoenas should sit on the dais so they can be confronted on live TV with the unassailable evidence. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 8, 2023

Cheney, who might be expected to resist new Jan 6 hearings, said instead “Bring it on” when approached with the idea.

However, she issued a condition for revisiting the events, including the participation under oath of many of those who avoided the committee she sat on. “This time,” Cheney writes, “those members who sought pardons and/or hid from subpoenas should sit on the dais so they can be confronted on live TV with the unassailable evidence.”