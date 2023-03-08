Hayden Panettiere Wows In Cutout Bikini, ‘I Did A Lot of Work on Myself’

Actress Hayden Panettiere is known for her roles on popular TV series including Heroes (Claire Bennet) with Ali Larter, and the musical drama Nashville (Juliet Barnes) with Connie Britton, among others. On the big screen, Panettiere is best known for her role as tomboy Kirby Reed in the Wes Craven horror movie franchise Scream.

When not promoting Scream VI, the 33-year-old native New Yorker is often modeling as seen in the stunning bikini and swimsuit photos above and below for Women’s Health. As seen above, on the cover of the magazine, Panettiere stuns in a cropped striped turtleneck by Cynthia Rowley with a pair of high-waisted cutout bikini bottoms.

Panettiere spoke about how she recovered from her “soul-searching period in 2021,” when she experienced postpartum depression after having her daughter: “I did a lot of work on myself.” She said: “I felt like I had this blank canvas to work with.”

In the Women’s Health video above, Panettiere says what she loves most about her body is “what it’s been through. It’s served me well. It’s been through childbirth. It’s been through everything with me. It reminds me of where I’ve been and what I’ve been through.”

Panettiere also reveals that she’s all about putting herself in good environments. “I love lights,” the actress says. “I love lights at home and candles and to feel like I’m in a cozy environment.”

At the end of the video Panettiere admits that her mental health is “just like everyone’s out there, you’re not alone… it’s been a battle. It’s an everyday battle. And one that today I’m happy to say I’m winning.”

Scream VI will be released in theaters on Friday, March 10.