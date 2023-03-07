Hollywood star Heather Graham is known for her roles in movies including Boogie Nights, Swingers, Six Degrees of Separation, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Bowfinger, and The Hangover, among many others.

Graham is currently promoting her new project, the AppleTV+ series Extrapolations. Each episode tells a story about “the intimate, life-changing choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population.” Meryl Streep and Edward Norton, are just two of the stellar cast. Watch trailer above.

For a press junket in New York City for Extrapolations, Graham turned heads in a gorgeous green vest and matching wide-leg trousers with a pair of pink pointed toe stilettos. Swipe photos below to see her with co-star Matthew Rhys and to get a look at her enviable ensemble from head-to-toe.

Get ready to see more of Graham: she’s also promoting her upcoming movie On a Wing and a Prayer with Dennis Quaid (Breaking Away, The Right Stuff, The Big Easy, The Parent Trap) and Jesse Metcalfe (Chesapeake Shores).

On a Wing and a Prayer is about a man (Quaid, above) who’s forced to fly a plane after the pilot suddenly dies in mid-flight. The faith-based drama will be released on Friday, April 7 aka ‘Good Friday’ on Amazon. Roma Downey (Touched by an Angel) is one of the executive producers.