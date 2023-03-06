Ali Larter Bares All in Birthday Suit, ‘Hottest Woman in the World’

Hollywood movie star Ali Larter is known for her roles in movies including the Final Destination franchise, the Resident Evil franchise, Legally Blonde (the wrongfully accused trophy wife Brooke Taylor-Windham), and in TV series including Heroes, among many others.

When the New Jersey native turned 47 this year, she shared the close-up selfie below from a ski trip. Swipe to see the stunning blond dancing in her “birthday suit” in front of a roaring fire.

Larter’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos and sending birthday wishes including her former co-stars Milla Jovovich who wrote: “Sending you so much love.” More than one fan left a pointed response to the fireplace photo, including: “Burn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 and also smoking hot!!” and “Hottest woman in the world.”

As seen above and below, Larter also struck many poses (in a few in a bathrobe) for The Bare Magazine.

Get ready to see more of Larter: she filmed the horror movie Spin the Bottle with Justin Long (Dodgeball, Ed). It’s about “a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famous game in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place.”

Larter also finished filming the thriller The Man in the Van with Sean Astin (Rudy, Lord of the Rings) and Brec Bassinger (Stargirl). Set in a small town in Florida in 1974, it tells the story of an ominous white van that “stalks a young girl, and her parents’ disbelief leads to a terrifying Halloween nightmare.”