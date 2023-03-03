Angela Bassett Shares Award With Beautiful Daughter, ‘Oscar Loading’

Hollywood movie star Angela Bassett has received several awards and nominations throughout her illustrious career. She received her first Oscar nomination (Best Actress) for her portrayal of singer Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It.

Almost 30 years later and Bassett received her second Oscar nomination (Best Supporting Actress) in 2022 for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which made her the first actor to be nominated for an Oscar in a Marvel superhero film.

When Bassett was named one of Time’s 2023 Women of the Year, the 61-year-old icon wowed in a strapless pink sequin dress (above) and wrote: “For every every little Black and brown girl who has a dream, whatever that might be, I hope that my journey over the past three decades shows that all things are possible with hard work, faith, the love of your tribe, and patience.”

One fan replied: “Oscar loading in 3, 2… 1.”

Bassett added that she shares the honor “with all of you and my beautiful daughter, Brownyn.” Bassett and her husband, fellow Yale graduate actor Courtney B. Vance, are the parents of twins: a son, Slater Josiah Vance, and a daughter, Brownyn Golden Vance. See cute family photo.

Above is Bassett with her daughter, Brownyn, who is now 17.

Proud dad Courtney B. Vance shared the video above of the twins singing and wrote: “I’m doubly blessed,” and used the hashtag #doubletalent.