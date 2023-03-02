Oscar Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love) is known for her acting, her lifestyle beauty/wellness brand GOOP, and her everyday chic style. When she shared the series of selfies below, she captioned it: “Back back popular demand” with the hashtag OOTD (outfit of the day).

When fellow Hollywood movie star Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30, Juno, Yes Day) saw the photos, she replied: “Never, not once, literally ever could I put on clothes and look this good all by myself. Sigh, Queen @gwynethpaltrow ♥️.” Paltrow replied: “You kill me” with a red heart emoji.

Others are chiming in with encouraging words for Garner including actress Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde) who replied: “@jennifer.garner not true. And @gwynethpaltrow is outstanding in every way as well ♥️”

Paltrow is also winning praise for her relationship with ex-husband, Coldplay’s Chris Martin. On his birthday, Paltrow shared the photo above and wrote: “Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend❤️we love you, cajm.”

Get ready to see more of Garner: she’s promoting Season 3 of Party Down, the comedy about a group of actors who move to Los Angeles to make it big, but end up working as caterers. Garner’s character, a successful film producer, Evie, is dating Henry Pollard (Adam Scott).