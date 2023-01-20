Shakira Picks All-Girl TikTok Band With “Piercing Vocals” For Dance Video

Colombian-born singer/dancer Shakira is best known for her “Hips Don’t Lie” song which helped her become one of the best-selling music artists of all time. The 45-year-old entertainer, who has amassed more than 80 million followers on Instagram, is also known for helping boost the careers of up-and-coming Latin artists.

While promoting her new hit song, ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,’ with Bizarrap (the video above is breaking YouTube viewing records: 14.4M in the 24 hours), Shakira is also promoting the TikTok savvy all-girl band Bella Dose by reenacting their dance video, below.

Shakira writes: “Found this one from @belladose and had to try it!”

Shakira’s version (which does not include Bella Dose’s middle finger gesture at the end) is about to hit the 5 million view mark on Instagram. The official Instagram account replied to Shakira’s version: “hips and this song have a lot in common: no lies.”

The four-member band Bella Dose describes itself as the first Latin bilingual all-girl band.

When Bella Dose shared the video above, of them singing the Paloma Faith song “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” in English, their fans (so far they have 136k followers) chimed in with praise including “Piercing vocals.”