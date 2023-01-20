Singer/actress Hilary Duff is best known for her teen role as Lizzie McGuire in the eponymous Nickelodeon TV and movie franchise. As an adult actor, she’s known for her role as Kelsey on the series Younger (2015-2021) and the new hulu series, How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of the hit CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

As seen above in the Season 2 trailer of How I Met Your Father, Duff’s character Sophia (“a hopeless romantic photographer”) dates an older man who’s played by Sex and the City star John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Northern Exposure).

It’s going to be a busy year for Corbett: the 61-year-old actor is reprising his role as furniture designer Aidan Swan on the Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That, with Sarah Jessica Parker as the “hopeless romantic writer” Carrie Bradshaw.

When not filming or promoting How I Met Your Father, Duff enjoys spending time with friends, as seen above in New York City. Wearing a clingy turtleneck sweater dress with white heeled boots, Duff saw her friend Lea Michele (Glee) perform on Broadway in Funny Girl.

Season 2 of How I Met Your Father premieres on January 24 on hulu.