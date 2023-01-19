Susan Sarandon Visits Killer Mike in Atlanta, Filming With Tyler Perry

Hollywood movie star Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise, Bull Durham) lives in New York City but often she leaves the Big Apple when working on a film. With the photo below, the Academy Award-winner (Dead Man Walking) revealed that she’s landed a role in Tyler Perry‘s upcoming movie Six Triple Eight.

Six Triple Eight is based on a true story. The film shines a light on the all-Black 6888th Battalion of the Women’s Army Corps during World War II. More than 800 women enlisted and faced the daunting job of sorting three years worth of backlogged mail between soldiers on the front line and their families back home in the U.S. Kerry Washington stars.

Perry famously built a massive movie studio in Atlanta, Georgia, where he films all of his TV and movie projects. While in the ATL, Sarandon made sure to visit her friend, rapper Killer Mike, at his barbershop, The Swag Shop.

The 76-year-old actress wore her famous Simpsons varsity jacket (see above at a Bernie Sanders rally) with a pair of black leather pants. Killer Mike was a supporter of Sanders, too.