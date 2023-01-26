Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Evangeline Lilly Flaunts Frosted Curled Hair, Michelle Pfeiffer Reacts

by in Culture | January 26, 2023

Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Actress Evangeline Lilly is best known for her roles on the TV series Lost (Kate) and in movies including The Hurt Locker (Connie) and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man film franchise as Hope van Dyne aka Wasp.

Get ready to see more of Lilly: she’s reprised her role as Wasp in the upcoming sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, among others.

When Lilly shared the recent selfies above, she thanked celebrity hair stylist Bridget Brager and reported: “I am loving my @t3micro curling iron for my new length! Tiny little iron for short little hairs.”

Lilly’s Ant-Man co-star, three-time Academy Award-nominated actress Michelle Pfeiffer (Dangerous Liaisons, The Fabulous Baker Boys, Love Field) replied to the new frosted curls: “And I am loving your short little hairs🔥.” Lilly replied to Pfeiffer with a series of laughing/crying emojis.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in theaters on February 17. Trailer above. And yes, that’s Bill Murray making an appearance in the Quantum realm.