Miley Cyrus Shares More Bikini Video, Dedicates Song After ‘Flowers’ #1 News Hits

Miley Cyrus added a poignant entry in the long public journal of revenge albums recently, when she appeared to take on her ex and the romantic notions of Bruno Mars — and turn them on their head. Buy me flowers? No thanks, said Cyrus, I can buy my own.

It’s this bold aspect of self-reliance — that reputedly most American of traits — that makes Cyrus’s uplifting ballad “Flowers” so moving. And the kind of DIY attitude she espouses is striking a global chord, too, with the single rising to #1 all over world, from China to Ireland, Belgium to New Zealand.

Cyrus celebrated by sharing (above) some b-roll bikini video — shots that didn’t make the official “Flowers” video – and by dedicating “Flowers” anew. It’s to self-love and her fans, of course.

“Thankful that Flowers is Number 1 around the world,” Cyrus wrote. “This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast self love I wish for each of you. Forever grateful, Miley.”