Katharine McPhee Stuns in Short Velvet Mini Dress With Cinched Waist

by in Culture | December 2, 2022

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Actress and singer Katharine McPhee is known for coming close to winning American Idol (Season 5), and for her roles on popular TV series including Smash and Scorpion.

A lot has changed in McPhee’s life: in 2019 she married multiple Grammy Award winning composer David Foster and in 2021 she became a mother for the first time. Foster and McPhee are parents of a baby boy they named Rennie (below).

Get ready to see a lot more of the Hollywood power couple as they are promoting their first album together, Christmas Songs. It’s 22-minutes of music, featuring 7 songs including My Grown-Up Christmas List.

For one of many promotional photo shoots, McPhee rocked a short velvet mini dress with strands of dangling pearls and a fitted waist (by Balmain), and a pair of spiky stilettos, seen above.

As seen above, McPhee and Foster performed at the televised Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

