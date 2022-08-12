Tommy Lee Worries Fans After Kardashian Video, “Are You Okay, Brother?”

Tommy Lee is known as the drummer and founding member of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe. The 59-year-old musician is also known for starring in a home video he made with his then wife, Pamela Anderson — the famous couple are the subject of the series Pam and Tommy.

On Instagram, Tommy Lee often shares photos from himself and sometimes photos with his current wife, Brittany Furlan Lee (see above and below).

When Tommy shared the video below, which “gives the Kardashians their old faces back,” more than one Tommy Lee fan voiced their concern.

One replied: “This was a bit different then your recent posts tommy.” Another wrote: “Tommy are you okay brother?” Keep in mind, this was one day after Tommy removed a salacious photo of himself in his birthday suit with a drumstick.