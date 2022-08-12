Alison Brie Stuns In Gorgeous Cocktail Dress, “Get Yourself a Hot Date”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, actress Alison Brie has fun with friends. When she and her friend, fellow actress Cyrina Fiallo went to see standup comedian Mike Birbiglia‘s show, The Old Man and the Pool, Alison wore a gorgeous olive green wrap dress.

When Brie shared the stunning photo below, she joked: “New raya profile pic.” Raya is known as a celebrity dating app. Her former Community co-star Ken Jeong replied: “ANON PLS!!”

When Fiallo shared her photos from the evening (see below) she wrote: “Get yourself a hot date and go see comedy that will make your heart swell.”

Get ready to see more of Alison: she’s promoting her new film, Spin Me Round, which she co-wrote and stars in with Aubrey Plaza and Molly Shannon, among other hilarious people.