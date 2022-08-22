NFL ATL Falcons QB Desmond Ridder’s Wife Stuns In Tiny Wedding Mini Dress

Desmond Ridder is the 22-year-old quarterback playing for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. He played college football all four years with the Cincinnati Bearcats before being drafted by the Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft.

When not on the field, Ridder spends time with his new wife, Claire Cornett Ridder, who rocked a gorgeous tiny white mini dress for their wedding.

Claire and Desmond are the parents of an adorable 16-month-old daughter (see above and below).

Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets for Monday Night Football on August 22, 2022.