Jets QB Zach Wilson Shares Resort Pics, Teased By NFL Players, “Savage!”

When not playing NFL football with the New York Jets, quarterback Zach Wilson sometimes strikes a pose. When the handsome young man shared the photos below, the 23-year-old pro athlete captioned the series, “The little things!!”

The photos and video were taken at the luxury resort, Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club in Idaho.

When Jets left tackle George Fant saw the pics, he replied: “guy just looks like money” with crying/laughing emojis.

When San Francisco 49er George Kittle saw them, he asked: “how many phones do you have?” Kittle’s comment has received more than 2300 likes. One fan replied to Kittle: “that is savage!”

With the video above, Wilson explained that he “took the boys” to Gozzer Ranch Club in Idaho before camp, and wrote: “Poor cell service…what I miss?”

The Club is owned by Discovery Land Company: CEO Michael S. Meldman is also one of the three founders of Casamigos tequila with George Clooney and Rande Gerber (Cindy Crawford’s husband).

Marl Wahlberg (above), Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, and Reese Witherspoon are just a few of the other celebrities who have stayed at the Club.