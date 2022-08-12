Emma Roberts Stuns In Cut-Out Mini Dress and Red Boots, “Added Sexiness”

When not on a Hollywood movie or TV set, actress Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, Scream Queens) spends time with family and friends. When shared the gorgeous photos below from a friend’s wedding, she wrote: “Never too old to be a flower girl.”

That’s stunning cut-out mini dress is by designer Magda Butrym, who says the dress “gains added sexiness from cutouts at the abdomen and twisted detailing at bust and waist.” Swipe to see her Vagabond red boots.

Above: Emma in a 2009 mini dress from the Dolce & Gabbana archive. Below her “jewel thief” ensemble is by Cotton Citizen (top) and Celine (pants).

Get ready to see more of Emma: she’s promoting her new film, Abandoned, in which she plays the mother of a newborn, suffering with post-partum distress and in a haunted house.