Brie Larson Stuns In Tiny Pink Halter, Space Buns, “My New Everyday Look?”

When not in the gym or on the set playing superhero Captain Marvel, Hollywood movie star Brie Larson has fun at home. When she shared the adorable photos below, of her modeling a tiny pink halter top with her hair pulled back, she wrote: “Are space buns my new everyday look?”

Brie’s fans are going wild for the look. As one replied: “Captain Marvel needs space buns for when she’s flying lol.” That pink halter top features two kittens and says “Do Whatever You Want, Just Don’t Hurt Anyone.”

Brie has been experimenting with several different fashion looks and accessories as seen above. She wrote: “Don’t ask me if my ear was sore for the next week because the answer is yes.”

Brie’s fans also approve of the Popflex cut-out onesie she’s stretching out in, above.