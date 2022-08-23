Dolly Parton Has The #1 Bestseller In Country Music — It’s a Book!

Dolly Parton‘s Instagram is a potpourri — a real mix of genres and business moves that befits a woman possessing such a wide range of talents. One post will let followers know that the new Dolly fragrance collection is available, while the next might tout her collaboration with super-author James Patterson. And we haven’t even discussed music yet!

But where Dolly’s virtuosity really shines is when she combines her skills and talents in one project. Yes, the James Patterson collaboration comes with an accompanying record, Run Rose Run.

But even more astonishing is that the divine Ms. Parton currently holds the #1 bestseller spot in country music category at Amazon — and it’s with a book, not a record. And it’s from all the way back in 2020, so, like most of Dolly’s work, it endures and gets better with age.

The project ranking #1 is titled: Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. Also great? You never know who’ll show up in Dolly’s Gram!