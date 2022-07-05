AGT Golden Buzzer Sara James Thanks Billie Eilish at Concert, “Amazing Experience”

An entire Season 17 episode of America’s Got Talent is dedicated to executive producer/judge Simon Cowell‘s “Favorite Golden Buzzers” (airing July 5).

He most recently hit the Golden Buzzer for 13-year-old Polish singer Sara James, who sang the Billie Eilish song “Lovely” for her AGT audition (video above).

When not rehearsing for America’s Got Talent, Sara James is soaking up music and stage presence tips from none-other-than Billie Eilish.

With the concert videos above, Sara thanked Eilish and her brother Finneas for “this amazing experience” and wrote: “I learned so much yesterday.”

Check out Sara’s new video (below) for her song “My Wave.”

