Brett Eldredge Cradles Newborn Baby with Hiccups, Sings ‘Mean to Me’

When not on stage or TV, country music star Brett Eldredge spends time with family. With the adorably sweet video below, Brett writes: “Life update…I’m an uncle now and I’m here to spoil this lil guy and sing away all the hiccups.”

That song he’s singing is his own #1 hit, ‘Mean to Me,’ which he co-wrote. It’s on his 2013 album Bring You Back.

As seen in the photo/video above and below, Brett is great with kids!

Get ready to see more of Brett: he’s performing at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in New York City, which will be broadcast on NBC on Monday at 8 pm.