Drew Barrymore “Deeply” Apologizes, Hopes For “Teachable Moment” In Amber Heard, Johnny Depp Case

Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore reacted to criticism over her treatment of the sad situation Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are in right now, saying she “deeply” apologizes to anyone who was offended after Barrymore heard from fans and elsewhere that she may have been treating the Depp-Heard troubles “lightly.”

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, once a happy couple, are currently in court fighting over money and their reputations — and revelations turned up during the trial don’t show either party in the nicest light.

That’s the way these things go generally, and then the fact of their celebrity turns on the unwelcome magnifying glass and raises the lights.

Other celebrities might be expected to display a heightened sensitivity to the plight of the famous, as their personal lives get strewn about the new headlines. But Barrymore listened to fans who thought she may not have risen to that place, and she responded with a message saying she hoped it could be a “teachable moment.”

Here’s Barrymore having a little more fun, and showing she knows about relationships gone bust.