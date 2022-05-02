Christie Brinkley, 68, Flaunts Two-Piece Workout Outfit on Beach, “Timeless Beauty”

Supermodel Christie Brinkley admits that “When you eat too much at 68, it’s not as easy to lose the weight.” That’s the beginning of a rhyming poem she wrote to accompany the gorgeous photos below.

With the poem and in a hot pink two-piece workout ensemble, the former Dancing with the Stars celebrity contestant gives a tip to her followers: “Avoid the sugar and do exercise.” That advice coral-ates with her sugar-free wine Bellissima Prosecco.

More than one fan replied: “Timeless beauty.”

Christie reminds her fans that for every bottle purchased, Bellissima Prosecco will plant a tree in California now through May 31.