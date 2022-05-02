Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Christie Brinkley, 68, Flaunts Two-Piece Workout Outfit on Beach, “Timeless Beauty”

by in Culture | May 2, 2022

DANCING WITH THE STARS - With a lineup of celebrities including a supermodel, a former White House press secretary, a Bachelorette, pro-athletes from the NFL and NBA, a Supreme and a TV icon to name a few, "Dancing with the Stars" is waltzing its way into its highly anticipated upcoming 2019 season. The new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the show kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Justin Stephens) CHRISTIE BRINKLEY

Christie Brinkley on Dancing with the Stars (ABC/Justin Stephens)

Supermodel Christie Brinkley admits that “When you eat too much at 68, it’s not as easy to lose the weight.” That’s the beginning of a rhyming poem she wrote to accompany the gorgeous photos below.

With the poem and in a hot pink two-piece workout ensemble, the former Dancing with the Stars celebrity contestant gives a tip to her followers: “Avoid the sugar and do exercise.” That advice coral-ates with her sugar-free wine Bellissima Prosecco.

More than one fan replied: “Timeless beauty.”

Christie reminds her fans that for every bottle purchased, Bellissima Prosecco will plant a tree in California now through May 31.

Simple Share Buttons