‘Chicago Fire’ Star Caitlin Carver “Did the WAP” On The Fosters In 2015

On the Chicago Fire episode ‘Halfway to the Moon,’ while Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) struggles to keep her team together, tensions run high between paramedics Emma (Caitlin Carver) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith).

Dancer/actress Caitlin Carver is also known for her TV roles on Dear White People (Muffy), The Fosters (Hayley Heinz), and Hit the Floor (Mason aka Devil Girl), among others.

Check out Caitlin (above) as Hayley in a 2015 episode of The Fosters. Caitlin captioned it: “I did the WAP in 2015.”

She also played figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in the film I, Tonya with Margot Robbie and Allison Janney.

