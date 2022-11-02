On the Chicago P.D. episode ‘Sympathetic Reflex,’ while Kevin Atwater’s (real life South Chicago native Laroyce Hawkins) reactions during a tense arrest are called into question, the team must dig in to uncover key evidence that could aid in the ongoing investigation and clear Atwater’s name.

When Marina Squerciati (Kim Burgess) shared the photo above — of her and Spiridakos (Upton) goofing around on the set — she wrote: “Laroyce is deadly serious about how awesome his episode is tonight!”

The NBC OneChicago account replied: “Ready to see him crush it.”

Hawkins loosens up doing ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) for Chicago P.D. as seen in the video below. He can hit a falsetto high note, that’s for sure.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 pm ET on NBC, right after Chicago Fire at 9 pm and Chicago Med at 8 pm.