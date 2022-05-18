‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Carmela Zumbado Stuns In Tiny Mini Dress, “Insanely Gorgeous”

On the Chicago P.D. episode ‘House of Cards,’ as the team closes in on drug kingpin Javier Escano (José Zúñiga), Voight (Jason Beghe) is forced to lie to his undercover informant Anna to keep her on track.

Anna is portrayed by Carmela Zumbado. She’s best known for her role as Delilah Alves on the Netflix series You.

And when not filming Chicago P.D., Zumbado often models as seen in the stunning silky green mini dress above. Fans and famous friends are going wild for the photo. Fellow actress Nicole Kang (Batwoman) replied: “Insanely gorgeous.”

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on NBC, right after Chicago Fire at 9 pm and Chicago Med at 8 pm.