Taylor Swift Gives Beabadoobee Another Push Getting Ready for Graduation

Taylor Swift could choose any of her own tunes, but she instead chose Beabadoobee‘s “See You Soon” to let the excited graduates of NYU know she was on her way.

Swift gave the 2022 NYU commencement address to the crowd of students, proud parents, and way more photographers than attend most college graduations. The University is in Greenwich Village, but the graduation was held in the enormous Yankee Stadium (in the Bronx) to accommodate the masses.

It was, Swift revealed, her first time in a cap and gown!

The new Beabadoobee song is becoming an anthem of sorts, and this most recent push by Swift — including it in her prepping Instagram post — will be sure to keep plenty of air beneath its wings.

The first lyric is pretty right on for every graduation speech ever given: “I wanted to be everything you see,” Beabadoobee sings.

Fans, including Swift, hear great pedigree in the music. One writes of Beabadoobee: “Her music is as unique as The Sundays… The Submarines… The Cardigans…. Björk… and so much more. But also, so reclusive!”

Swift received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from NYU.

In her address she told the throng: “We are led by our gut instincts, our intuition, our desires and fears, our scars and our dreams. And you will screw it up sometimes. So will I. And when I do, you will most likely read about on the internet. Hard things will happen to us. We will recover. We will learn from it. We will grow more resilient because of it.”