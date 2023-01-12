Torrey DeVitto Flaunts Bikini Pics on Adult-Only Cruise, “Eating Lots of Vegan Hot Dogs”

Actress Torrey DeVitto is best known for her roles on TV shows including Chicago Med (Natalie Manning), Pretty Little Liars (Melissa Hastings), Army Wives (Maggie Hall), and The Vampire Diaries (Dr. Meredith Fell), among others.

Since leaving Chicago Med in 2021, DeVitto has starred in three Hallmark Channel movies including, most recently, Twas the Night Before Christmas (2022). She is also competing for $1 million on Celebrity Jeopardy! in January 2023 (she is playing for Planned Parenthood).

When not on a TV set, DeVitto enjoys her time off with friends. As seen in the photos above, she’s been having fun at the Palms Hotel & Spa in South Beach, Miami (above) and on an adult-only cruise via Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady.

Swipe the photos below to see DeVitto on the cruise and in a high-waisted bikini. She reports that on the trip she was “laughing my ass off” and “eating a lot of vegan hot dogs.”

Get ready to see more of DeVitto: she will appear next in the movie Skelly. It’s about a boy (Judah Abner Paul) who questions mortality as his father (John Palladino) mourns the death of his father (Brian Cox) while the family puts together the annual haunted house.

DeVitto plays the boy’s mother. Photos from the set below.

Skelly is expected to be released in October 2023.