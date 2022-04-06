Marina Squerciati Rocks “Lady Tux” with ‘Chicago Med’ Couple at Opera    

In the Chicago P.D. episode “Adrift,” while Ruzek’s (Patrick John Flueger) search for the daughter of an old family friend leads the team into a serious drug investigation, he and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) struggle to move on from the emotional aftermath of Makayla’s abduction.

When not playing Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D., actress Marina Squerciati enjoys the Windy City with friends and family. In the photos above, Marina rocks a hot pantsuit by designer Adam Lippe with Chicago Med star Nick Gehlfuss and his real-life partner Lillian. Marina used the hashtags #powersuit and #ladytux, among others.

They saw the opera “Fire Shut Up In My Bones” at Lyrica Opera of Chicago.

Marina turned heads at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, too (above), and on a rooftop with her mom (below).

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on NBC, right after Chicago Fire at 9 pm and Chicago Med at 8 pm.