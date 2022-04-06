Joan Jett Sings 25 Favorite Songs On New Acoustic Album, “Still Has Mojo”

After 40 years of playing together, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett and the Blackhearts released their first-ever all-acoustic album, ChangeUp, in March. (Nine years have passed since their last album, Unvarnished, in 2013.)

Jett, 63, wrote about the new album ChangeUp: “It’s pretty cool to be able to find a new way of doing the thing that you’ve done your whole life, and experience it in a completely different way.”

The album ChangeUp, which runs 1 hour and 22 minutes, includes 25 songs including fan favorites “Crimson and Clover,” “Bad Reputation,” and “(I’m Gonna) Run Away,” among others. The only obvious hit song missing from the all-acoustic album is the 40-year-old single “I Love Rock and Roll.”

Brody Dalle of The Distillers replied to the news: “I Love you Joan, can’t wait to hear the badassery.” Another fan replied: “The master shows that she still has the mojo.”

And another wrote: “We often hear her more fiery, explosive side when it comes to her music, but listening to her play and sing in a more relaxed state is so refreshing. To me, it also shows there’s some versatility to her style. She can speed it up or slow it down, and still make a awesome jam!“