Kevin Hart Travels To Mexico To Get “Tequila Certified”, Eniko Hart Cheers

Kevin Hart gets a lot of awards and other sorts of commendations. So many that there isn’t room on the walls for all of them. (He’s a busy man in a lot of different verticals.)

But after the comedian/businessman/influencer/actor traveled all the way to Tequila, Jalisco in Mexico to get certified as a “Master Tequila Taster” he let fans know “this one’s going on the wall!”

Hart has shared some great moments on Instagram where he’s proven his Tequila-drinking bona fides, and his wife Eniko Hart treats her husband with a teasing gentleness on mornings after Hart overindulges.

So on the news of Hart’s new certification, it’s no surprise that Eniko is one of those cheering Hart’s accomplishment (he’s a master now, at tequila tasting, folks!). “Woohoo!” she writes in the comments.

(Hart is great pals with The Rock, who has his own tequila company, so sometimes sipping — over-sipping? –is just part of the J.O.B.)

“Cheesin’ like it’s picture day to show off my certificate as a Master Tequila Taster. This one’s going on the wall!” Hart captions his proud and smiling post.