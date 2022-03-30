‘Kung Fu’ Star, Ex NFL LA Rams Cheerleader Shannon Dang Stuns In Swimsuit, “Wild”

On the Kung Fu episode “Clementine,” after finding himself in a bind, Dennis (Tony Chung) turns to Nicky (Olivia Liang) for help, leading them to uncover an auto theft ring in Chinatown. Nicky’s sister Althea is portrayed by Shannon Dang.

When not filming the CW series Kung Fu, Shannon enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning photo above from a trip to Mexico. She captioned it: “out of office.” One fan replied: “Beauty and the beach.”

Shannon looks great in a bikini wherever she is — by the pool or standing in a parking lot.

Shannon was a professional cheerleader for the NFL’s LA Rams for three seasons, and yes, she was at the Super Bowl LIII. See video below.

Get ready to see more of Shannon: She been turning heads on the red carpet (with her Kung Fu co-stars) as seen at the premiere of the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. Shannon writes: “Y’all ain’t ready for this one. It’s wild. Like wild. In the most fantastic way.”

See Everything Everywhere All at Once trailer below.

Kung Fu airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on The CW, right after The Flash at 8 pm starring Grant Gustin and Candice Patton.