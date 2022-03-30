‘The Flash’ Star Danielle Nicolet Stuns In Bikini, “Scuze Me While I Do Crunches!”

In The Flash episode ‘Phantoms,’ while Iris (Candice Patton) distracts herself by following a story to Coast City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him. The character of District Attorney Cecile Horton is portrayed by Danielle Nicolet.

When not filming The Flash, which was just renewed for Season 9, actress Danielle Nicolet enjoys the great outdoors and often in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. She captioned the close-up above: “…remembering my pre-pandemic abs. Scuze me while I go do some crunches!“

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on CW, right before Kung Fu at 9 pm.