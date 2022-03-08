Did Russell Wilson’s Amazing 19-Second Instagram Workout Seal Deal For Broncos?

The Denver Broncos reportedly just pulled off acquiring a late-career big name quarterback for the second time in recent memory, with reports saying superstar Russell Wilson is headed to the Mile High City from the Seattle Seahawks. Last time around the Broncos acquired Peyton Manning from the Colts — a Super Bowl victory followed.

The biggest concern professional sports teams have about trading for a veteran talent — Wilson is 33 — is where that player’s best years are: critically, how many great years lie ahead? It’s an impossible calculation (ask the LA Lakers and Russell Westbrook) and it involves a lot of stats, but also a big helping of gut instinct too.

Two days before the blockbuster Broncos move, Russell Wilson himself posted a 19-second video that made the gut instinct aspect of the calculation a lot easier for Denver’s management. The man in the video below looks like he’s getting ready for the prime of his career, not a swan song. Posting it when he did was definitely no accident.

As Brandon Marshall wrote in response: “That Ball flying out that hand. Look quicker now than 24.” That is certainly the intention. Here’s the new look.