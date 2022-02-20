Who Is Sabrina In ‘Swim Instructor Nightmare’ Lifetime Movie? 5’10” Bikini Model Sydney Hamm

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Swim Instructor Nightmare (originally titled Psycho Swim Instructor) is girl dad Parker (CJ Hammond). He tries to do the right thing by hiring a swim instructor to help his 10 year old daughter Ashley (Kiarra Beasley) get over her fear of swimming. Unfortunately, Parker hires Sabrina who becomes obsessed with Parker and is willing to stop at nothing to be with him.

Sabrina is portrayed by Sydney Hamm. This is her first feature film but not her first time in front of a camera! The gorgeous and talented 5’10” model is internationally represented by Prime Models London. Check out her bikini pics below.

And when not modeling, she’s often filming TV commercials. That’s Sydney in the Coda commercial below.

Swim Instructor Nightmare premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, February 20 at 8 pm.