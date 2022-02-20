Why ‘Firefly Lane’ Author Kristin Hannah Buys a Roasted Chicken Every Week

Author Kristin Hannah is known for her popular novels including Winter Garden, The Nightingale, Firefly Lane, The Great Alone, and The Four Winds (her 24th book!). Her novel Firefly Lane has been turned into a Netflix series starring Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs).

It’s about two best friends who support each other through “with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s.” They’re currently filming Season 2. Kristin is a co-executive producer of the show.

When not writing her next bestseller or promoting the Netflix series, Kristin often cooks. With the impressive photo above, she wrote: “Every week I buy a roasted chicken for lunch salads, and I make homemade stock from the carcass. A favorite recipe is my version of weekday cassoulet. Delish with roasted asparagus and a French white wine.”

More than one fan replied: “She can cook and write?!” One demanded that Kristin write a cook book, and another fan inquired if her next book was about a chef. And she knows how to set a table! Check out her Thanksgiving table below!